City seeks disaster declaration for September 'supercell' storm

Earlier this month, Chicago was hit with a supercell storm that dumped four to six inches of rain and caused heavy flooding — especially on the city's North Side.

While the water has receded, city officials want the events of the storm to be declared a disaster.

Many neighbors and business owners have found that their insurance doesn't cover the damage.

A disaster declaration would make them qualify for federal aid.

Ald. Samanth Nugent, 39th Ward, said nearly 2,000 North Side residents reported flooding in their basements.