City seeks disaster declaration for September 'supercell' storm
CHICAGO - Earlier this month, Chicago was hit with a supercell storm that dumped four to six inches of rain and caused heavy flooding — especially on the city's North Side.
While the water has receded, city officials want the events of the storm to be declared a disaster.
Many neighbors and business owners have found that their insurance doesn't cover the damage.
A disaster declaration would make them qualify for federal aid.
Ald. Samanth Nugent, 39th Ward, said nearly 2,000 North Side residents reported flooding in their basements.