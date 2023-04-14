Chicago officials working with Little Village Discount Mall vendors to set up new location

There was a new update Friday on the Little Village Discount Mall.

The city of Chicago is working with the vendors to set up shop permanently at 51st and Kedzie and will help pay $500,000 to foot the bill for rent.

The controversy started in January when the building's owner started making changes on who would lease out the space.

Last month, vendors were given six weeks to move their merchandise and figure out where to go, but by that time, half of the 150 vendors in the mall already received eviction notices.

The vendors will meet with the city again next week to finalize the plans.