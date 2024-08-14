Chicago police search for woman caught on video causing disturbance at O'Hare Airport

Shocking new video has surfaced of a woman causing a scene at O'Hare International Airport last month, where she was caught on camera fighting with Frontier Airlines staff after she was reportedly not allowed to board her flight.

The incident took place around 7:45 a.m. on July 30, in the 0-100 block of West Terminal Street. The 31-year-old woman can be seen in the video going behind the airline's desk, knocking over several items, and throwing them in a fit of anger.

Witnesses say the woman "lost it" after being told she couldn't board her flight. According to police, she threw a cellphone that struck a 40-year-old airline employee. She also allegedly struck a 24-year-old staff member in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Chicago police are still searching for the woman. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.