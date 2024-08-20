Chicago man flew from California to O'Hare with more than $200K worth of cannabis: police

A Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare Airport after flying in from California with more than 40 pounds of cannabis in his luggage Saturday.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department sent Chicago police photos of 26-year-old Rhashad Barnes and two suitcases full of cannabis.

Barnes was on United Flight 2207 from Sacramento to Chicago with 41 heat-sealed packages of crushed green leafy substance. The packages weighed 18,614 grams and had a street value of $269,024, according to police.

Officers met Barnes at baggage claim three. After he grabbed his bags, he was detained and asked what was inside. Barnes told officers the bags, which had his name on them, had "a little weed" inside.

He was arrested and charged with intent to manufacture or deliver 5,000+ grams of cannabis.

Barnes was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4.