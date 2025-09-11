Chicagoland Oktoberfest 2025 is in full swing: Here's how to celebrate

Chicago is going all-in this fall with a festive Oktoberfest season. From Wrigleyville’s first Oktoberfest to events throughout the city, here’s how to raise your stein and celebrate this September.

The backstory:

Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival and traveling funfair, originated in Munich, Germany, in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese.

Today, it’s a global celebration of Bavarian culture, filled with beer, bratwurst, music and merriment.

Oktoberfest at Six Flags Great America – Sept. 13- Nov. 2

Oktoberfest at Six Flags Great America is one of three seasonal attractions rounding out the fall fun. Ticket holders can stroll through the park and enjoy live music, German cuisine, seasonal beers and more.

Oktoberfest Nation – Begins Sept.18

Oktoberfest Nation in the Fulton Market District kicks off Sept. 18. Attendees can expect carnival games, stein-holding contests and a live German oompah band flown in from Munich.

Libertyville Oktoberfest – Sept. 19-20

The fest kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues Saturday with a kid-friendly Family Garten in downtown Libertyville. The two-day festival will feature live music, German fare, beer and more.

Oktoberfest with the Cubs – Sept. 19-21

The Chicago Cubs are stepping up to the plate with their inaugural Oktoberfest with the Cubs, held Sept. 19-21 at the Toyota Camry Lot. Open to fans of all ages, this three-day festival features live tribute bands, DJs, a Dachshund parade and stein-holding competitions. Tickets start at $15, and children 10 and under are free.

East Lakeview Neighbors Oktoberfest – Sept. 20

Celebrating 25 years, the East Lakeview Neighbors Oktoberfest returns Sept. 20 at Murphy’s Bleachers. Expect a pig roast, authentic German fare, live music and dancing.

Millennium Hall Beer Garden – Sept. 20

If you’re downtown, head to Millennium Hall’s beer garden for an all- day Oktoberfest part on Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free, but partygoers can purchase a collectible liter mug for $25 and enjoy $5 refills throughout the day.

Hubbard Haus Oktoberfest – Sept. 27

River North transforms into a Bavarian playground on Sept. 27 as Hubbard Inn, Joy District and Boss Bar team up for Hubbard Haus Oktoberfest. Highlights include fall-themed music bingo, stein painting, rooftop games, cider and donut pairings and more.

Brookfield Zoo Oktoberfest – Sept. 28

Families looking for festive fun can head to Brookfield Zoo on Sept. 28 for a daylong celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the East Mall. Admission is included with general zoo entry. Guests can enjoy live polka music-themed games and more in an all-ages atmosphere.