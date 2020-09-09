Chicago police release video, photos of 9 more looting suspects

Chicago police have released surveillance footage of nine additional people suspected of looting shops amid widespread civil unrest in August.

Two videos shared Wednesday allegedly show several people looting a convenience store Aug. 10 in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street.

In another looting incident that morning, surveillance photos allegedly show two men wanted for looting the A. Lange & Sohne boutique, 11. E. Walton St.

Two men captured on surveillance video Aug. 10, 2020, are wanted for looting the A. Lange & Sohne boutique, 11. E. Walton St. | Chicago police

Looting broke out early that morning, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Advertisement

Over several hours, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

The first round of looting to hit Chicago stores this year happened in late May and early June.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

Police released surveillance video frames of people wanted for looting a convenience store Aug. 10, 2020, in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street. | Chicago police