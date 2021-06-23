Chicago ordinance would prevent restaurants from automatically distributing 'single-use foodware'
CHICAGO - You might notice something missing the next time you order take out in Chicago.
The City Council introduced an ordinance Wednesday that would ban restaurants from automatically distributing to customers "single-use foodware" – such as plastic spoons and foam containers.
Alderwoman Samantha Nugent of the 39th Ward worked with restaurant owners to draft the legislation.
Traditional "to go utensils" would still be available if a customer requested them.
