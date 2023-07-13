Chicago organizers hold 'die-in' protest to raise awareness about gun violence

Organizers from various groups in Chicago gathered at Daley Plaza on Thursday to host a 'die-in' protest. It aimed to bring attention to the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city.

Led by Father Michael Pfleger and joined by Arne Duncan, the peace rally highlighted the rise in gun violence and called for change.

Demonstrators staged a symbolic 'die-in' to represent the 317 lives lost in Chicago within the past seven months.

While this number is lower than the previous year's recorded 345 killings, activists emphasized the urgent need for collective action to curb the bloodshed.

"I have never been to Afghanistan. I've never been to Iraq. I've never been to a real warzone. But unfortunately, our children are living in warzones here on the south and west sides. And it is never, ever, ever our children's fault. It's our fault as the adults. We have not protected them. We have not saved them. That has to change," Duncan said.

Disturbingly, the data reveals that 29 children have already been shot and killed in Chicago this year.