Chicago organizers plan to make former Englewood school into resource center for ex-inmates

A former Englewood school could soon become a resource center for formerly incarcerated neighbors.

Woods Elementary on 62nd and Racine was closed in 2013. This week, community organizers with "Go Green Racine" filed a zoning change application to overhaul the building into a community resource center.

The development, named The Regenerator, would be a 60,000 square-foot housing facility with resources and programs for people leaving the prison system.

The Regenerator is one of several projects launched by the Go Green Racine team as part of a multimillion-dollar goal to revive the 63rd Street corridor.