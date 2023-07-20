Chicago pair steals narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy, lead police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

A man and woman who are both from Chicago are accused of leading suburban police on a high-speed chase after allegedly burglarizing a Walgreens pharmacy to get narcotics.

On Wednesday, around 1:11 p.m., Lombard police responded to a Walgreens store located at 309 W. St. Charles Rd. for a report of a burglary.

According to prosecutors, 19-year-old Devan Flax jumped over the pharmacy counter, broke into a cabinet and stole nearly 8,000 tablets of Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Acetaminophen and Codeine.

He then fled the scene in a car driven by 23-year-old Kionna Kemp, prosecutors said.

Police located the green Jeep they were in and initiated a traffic stop. However, prosecutors say Kemp failed to stop, blew through multiple stop signs and traffic lights, and at times was traveling more than 95 mph.

Kemp then drove southbound on Route 53 and entered the ramp to eastbound I-290 where their vehicle was disabled by Oak Brook police using spike strips, according to prosecutors.

The vehicle continued to drive on the ramp until it was blocked in traffic and forced to stop, prosecutors said.

Both Flax and Kemp were then taken into custody.

Kionna Kemp and Devan Flax | Provided

"This most recent case of fleeing from the police is extremely disturbing as it occurred in the middle of the afternoon along residential streets and major thoroughfares through the county," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"To make matters worse, it is alleged that the passenger in the fleeing vehicle had just stolen thousands of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured or killed. Once again, I remind the motoring public, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over, as not doing so will only make matters worse."

Kemp has been charged with two felonies: aggravated fleeing and eluding. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Flax was charged with one felony count of burglary. His bond was set at $100,000.

Kemp is due in court on Aug. 15, while Flax's next court appearance is Aug. 16.