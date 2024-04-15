Chicago Palestine supporters take over downtown streets, clash with police

Hundreds of Palestine supporters took to the streets of downtown Chicago on Monday to protest the ongoing war in Gaza.

The large group, however, apparently did not go through the proper protocols needed to demonstrate and march, leading to clashes with police.

At one point, police created a barricade on Adams Street near LaSalle and Clark in an attempt to stop the massive crowd from marching too far.

There were at least 100 police officers in the streets to combat the protest, which was happening during the evening rush hour commute.

The demonstration started as a peaceful protest at Federal Plaza but turned chaotic around 4:30 p.m. The protesters were heard chanting "let us march!" as they attempted to push past police officers.

This comes after 40 Palestine supporters were arrested on Monday morning for blocking traffic near O'Hare Airport. Social media photos and video of the protest showed signs that read, "Your tax $ funds genocide."

The downtown protest is ongoing. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.