Breaking News

Protest outside O'Hare Airport blocks traffic, people seen walking to terminals: video

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 15, 2024 8:54am CDT
O'Hare International Airport
CHICAGO - Pro-Palestine protesters blocked traffic to O'Hare Airport on Interstate 190 Monday morning, causing some anxious travelers to walk to the terminals. 

Delays begin at Addison Street on the outbound Kennedy Expressway. 

One person posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of people walking to the airport terminals.  

The protesters appear to be a pro-Palestine group. Video of the protest posted to X shows a sign that reads, "Your tax $ funds genocide." Protesters can be heard chanting "Palestine." 

O'Hare International Airport posted on X that vehicular travel to O'Hare may be delayed due to protest activity. Passengers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation, such as the CTA Blue Line. 

There is a massive delay on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near O'Hare Airport as of 8:40 a.m. Monday. Protesters are holding a sit in front of the terminals causing major backups.

As of 9:18 a.m., O'Hare said inbound traffic on I-190 has resumed, but drivers should expect lingering delays. 

Fox 32 News has reached out to Chicago Police and Illinois State Police for more information.