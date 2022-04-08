Chicago panel recommends Columbus statues stay in storage

Chicago might have seen the last of Christopher Columbus.

A monuments review panel convened by Mayor Lori Lightfoot is recommending the Columbus statues at Grant Park and Arrigo Park stay in storage.

The panel is also recommending the Balbo monument in Burnham Park be taken down.

Last month, Mayor Lightfoot said she expected the statues to be returned.

Alderman Nicolas Sposato, who sat on the panel, called the decision a sham and says the mayor needs to keep her word.