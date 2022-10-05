Expand / Collapse search

Chicago paramedics among 5 injured in ambulance crash on West Side

By FOX 32 News
Published 
West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Five people were injured, including members of the Chicago Fire Department, in an ambulance crash Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at Jackson and Hamlin Boulevards on the West Side around 9:15 a.m.

An ambulance collided with a car and then slammed into a pole.

Three paramedics were sent to an area hospital in good condition.

The patient inside the ambulance was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition.

The woman driving the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious to critical injuries.

Chicago police are handling the crash investigation. 