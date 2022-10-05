Chicago paramedics among 5 injured in ambulance crash on West Side

Five people were injured, including members of the Chicago Fire Department, in an ambulance crash Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at Jackson and Hamlin Boulevards on the West Side around 9:15 a.m.

An ambulance collided with a car and then slammed into a pole.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Three paramedics were sent to an area hospital in good condition.

The patient inside the ambulance was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition.

The woman driving the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious to critical injuries.

Chicago police are handling the crash investigation.