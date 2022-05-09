Chicago parents can now register kids for summer camps

Ready, set – register!

Starting Monday, parents can register their kids for coveted Chicago Park District summer day camp programs.

Spots fill up very quickly. There is a camp for just about every child’s interest.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Day camps begin in July and are offered for six to 12-year-olds. Each camp is priced differently, but financial assistance is available.

This year, the park district is offering programs just for girls. If parents are unable to register their child, they are told to visit their local park and inquire about a waitlist.

Staff can also recommend camps for children.

Advertisement

Go to www.ChicagoParkDistrict.com to register.