Chicago parents demand answers after claiming son was assaulted at elementary school

A family is calling for more answers from the Chicago Public School District after they claim their 5th grader was assaulted with a broom earlier this week at an Englewood elementary school.

The family says the child has been a victim of bullying at Benjamin E. Mays Academy.

On Tuesday, his parents called the police and a report showed the child was in his classroom playing with other classmates.

His grandmother says they pulled him into a corner and assaulted him with a broom.

The boy was transported from the school by ambulance to St. Bernard Hospital to be checked out.

The family says thankfully he wasn't severely injured, but they take issue with the fact that the students involved were not suspended or even expelled.

Chicago Public Schools did issue a statement saying the district "is committed to creating and maintaining a safe environment for staff and students at all our schools. While we do not comment on any ongoing investigations, any student or staff misconduct is investigated and handled according to CPS policies."