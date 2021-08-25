Chicago parents want remote learning options for students amid COVID surge

Chicago parents are demanding remote learning options to keep their unvaccinated kids learning at home as COVID-19 surges again.

"We need to demand remote learning options for families who are not ready, not everyone is vaccinated. These children deserve to be protected. We need to protect our future. We need to protect Chicago. This is our city, this is our children, our children are our future. Do more to protect them," one parent said.

Parents say they aren't confident with Chicago Public Schools safety plans with the start of school just five days away.

Chicago Public Schools said they are following federal and state guidelines.

The district went on to say that "Opening schools in the fall is not only in the best interest of our students, but that it can be done safely, which is why there will not be a standing virtual learning option except for our most medically fragile students who meet specific criteria."