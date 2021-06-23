Chicago Park District closing indoor pools because of lack of lifeguards

The Chicago Park District is closing indoor pools because of a lack of lifeguards.

Irene Tostado of the Chicago Park District told FOX 32 News that "indoor pools will close today [Wednesday] with the possibility of reopening at a later date."

The Chicago Park District said it is still continuing to try to hire enough lifeguards, offering $15.57 per hour and "one of the best office views in Chicago."

Lifeguard shortages are an issue across Chicago's suburbs and the nation. Indiana beaches reported a shortage of lifeguards earlier this summer.