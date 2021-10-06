Chicago Park District employee accused of inappropriate relationship with underage lifeguard resigns

A Chicago Park District employee accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage former seasonal employee has resigned from their position.

The Chicago Park District said the employee, who was a Natatorium Instructor, was accused of the inappropriate relationship on Aug. 26, and the district reported it to the Office of Inspector General for investigation the day it was reported.

Based on details provided by a third-party complainant, the matter did not rise to the level of OIG involvement, the park district said.

The Chicago Park District Human Resourced then launched an investigation on Aug. 27, and contacted the third-party complainant who could not be reached, and the alleged victim, who refuted being subjected to any misconduct, the district said.

On Sept. 10, the park district received a written statement from the third-party complainant, verifying claims that included screenshots of text messages.

The messages included reports of inappropriate communications and choking done in a sexual manner.

This information was then forwards to OIG for review and investigation, the park district said.

The accused employee was placed on emergency suspension on Sept. 13, while the district said it took steps to initiate termination.

The accused employee resigned on Oct. 4.