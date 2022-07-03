Complete list of Chicago Park District swimming pools opening Tuesday

The Chicago Park District is opening some swimming pools on Tuesday, July 5, but lifeguard shortages remain an issue.

The weather has been hot in Chicago for weeks, but the Park District has not been able to hire enough lifeguards to open pools in the neighborhoods. Last week, they said with only 55% of the "targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards" the Park District will be able to open less than half of the outdoor pools.

Here is the list of pools opening on Tuesday, July 5 according to the Chicago Park District: