Complete list of Chicago Park District swimming pools opening Tuesday
CHICAGO - The Chicago Park District is opening some swimming pools on Tuesday, July 5, but lifeguard shortages remain an issue.
The weather has been hot in Chicago for weeks, but the Park District has not been able to hire enough lifeguards to open pools in the neighborhoods. Last week, they said with only 55% of the "targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards" the Park District will be able to open less than half of the outdoor pools.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
Here is the list of pools opening on Tuesday, July 5 according to the Chicago Park District:
- Austin Town Hall Park Pool
- Avalon Pool
- Avondale Pool
- Blackhawk Pool
- California Pool
- Carver Pool
- Chase Pool
- Davis Square Park Pool
- Don Nash Community Center Pool
- Douglass Pool
- Eckhart Park Pool
- Ellis Park Pool
- Fernwood Pool
- Fosco Park Pool
- Foster Pool
- Gompers Pool
- Hale Pool
- Hamilton Pool
- Hayes Pool
- Holstein Pool
- Homan Square Park Pool
- Humboldt Park Pool
- Kennedy Park Pool
- La Follette Park Pool
- Lindblom Pool
- Mann Park Pool
- McGuane Park Pool
- McKinley Park Pool
- Norwood Pool
- Ogden Pool
- Piotrowski Park Pool
- Portage Pool - Outdoor
- Pulaski Park Pool
- River Pool
- Shabbona Pool
- Taylor Park Pool
- Trumbull Pool