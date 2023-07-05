Man shot multiple times while driving in Park Manor

A 26-year-old man was shot while driving in Park Manor Wednesday morning.

The victim was driving in the 7000 block of South Michigan Avenue around 7:45 a.m. when he passed a group of three males who were walking.

At least one of the suspects fired shots and hit the victim in the back and bicep, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspects fled northbound, possibly in a silver sedan.

No one is in custody as Area One Detectives investigate.