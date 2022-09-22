Chicago park rededicated to honor German-Jewish poet killed in Holocaust

A Northwest Side Chicago park has been rededicated to honor a German-Jewish poet who was killed in the Holocaust.

Kolmar Park is now named for Gertrud Kolmar.

The park was formerly named for Kolmar Avenue, which referenced a town on the border of France and Germany.

Neighbors have been pushing for the name change for nearly two years.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Park District Superintendent Rosa Escareño were on hand for Thursday’s rededication ceremony, concluding a nearly two-year long effort to remind people of the Holocaust and teach the community about the little-known, yet talented poet.

"You found this incredible story from the Holocaust which we must continue to remember and make sure that the next generation and the generation after that never forget. One of the greatest human tragedies in the history of mankind," Lightfoot said.

Members of the Kolmar family flew in from Australia to attend the ceremony.