Chicago pastor protests Trump administration with upside-down American flag

The Brief Chicago pastor Father Michael Pfleger protested the Trump administration by hanging an upside-down American flag outside his church. The move symbolizes a nation in distress, according to Pfleger. He criticized recent policies, including changes to Medicaid, Medicare, education, and gun laws.



A well-known Chicago pastor is publicly criticizing former President Donald Trump and his administration, calling recent policy decisions harmful to the country.

What we know:

On Monday, Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina’s Church in Chicago took his long-standing criticism of Trump a step further by hanging the American flag upside down outside the church. The distress signal was meant to highlight what he sees as dangerous shifts in policy under the administration.

Pfleger listed several issues behind his protest.

"And declaring a takeover, an ethnic cleansing of Gaza, putting Medicaid and Medicare at risk, shutting down the Department of Education, ending DEI, banning Black history, unraveling gun laws and blaming Ukraine for a war when Russia invaded them," Pfleger said. "Giving a billionaire citizen total access to government and to American citizens confidential information. These are only the beginnings of a long list of why America is in distress."

What's next:

Pfleger says he will continue to speak out against policies he believes are harmful, using his pulpit and activism to push for change.