Chicago patient marries at Northwestern Hospital day before life-saving heart surgery

This Thanksgiving, a Northwestern Medicine patient is especially grateful after nurses arranged a last-minute wedding ahead of their major surgery.

Annesley Clark got married in a hospital room just one day before undergoing life-saving heart surgery.

The 33-year-old was forced to cancel their wedding just three weeks before the ceremony after learning they had a life-threatening infection and a mass growing on their heart, requiring immediate open-heart surgery.

On Oct. 9, Clark and their partner exchanged vows in a special ceremony organized by staff at Northwestern Hospital.

The next day, Clark underwent successful surgery to remove the mass.

They spent several weeks recovering in the hospital and are now enjoying married life with a healing heart.