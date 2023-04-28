Chicago pays tribute to fallen police officers with memorial plaque unveiling

A new plaque was unveiled on Friday honoring four fallen Chicago police officers.

The plaque is located in the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park, near Solider Field.

Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso was shot and killed while on duty back in March.

Officers James Svec and Jose Huerta, and Detective Joseph Tripoli all passed away after falling ill with Covid-19.

Families and friends of the four fallen officers attended this afternoon's somber ceremony.