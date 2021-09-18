Chicago Peace Games tournament brings young men together with NBA stars, former college players

The 9th Chicago Peace Games were held at St. Sabina Church on the South Side this weekend.

This basketball tournament brings inner-city youth together with the NBA stars they admire.

A roundtable discussion allowed young men to hear from former college basketball players, a sports writer and a basketball court designer.

The overarching message: Not to fall into traps of bad behavior, and if you do fall, don't stay there.

"It's hard to have success without failure," said NBA referee James Williams.

