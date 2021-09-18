Chicago Peace Games tournament brings young men together with NBA stars, former college players
CHICAGO - The 9th Chicago Peace Games were held at St. Sabina Church on the South Side this weekend.
This basketball tournament brings inner-city youth together with the NBA stars they admire.
A roundtable discussion allowed young men to hear from former college basketball players, a sports writer and a basketball court designer.
The overarching message: Not to fall into traps of bad behavior, and if you do fall, don't stay there.
"It's hard to have success without failure," said NBA referee James Williams.
