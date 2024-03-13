Johnson unveils 'People's Plan for Community Safety' targeting high-crime neighborhoods

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is rolling out the first phase of a new program with hopes of rolling back crime. He's starting it up in four of Chicago's hardest-hit neighborhoods for crime, education, and unemployment.

"Welcome to beautiful Garfield Park as we embark today on a new way to imagine public safety across our city," said Ald. Jason Ervin.

It's called the People's Plan for Community Safety. It's a community-led initiative built on collaboration with community groups, youth leaders, researchers, and businesses. The goal is to address historic disinvestment.

The program zeroes in on four specific neighborhoods: Englewood, West Garfield Park, Austin, and Little Village, and looks at specific blocks that have dealt with specific issues.

"One of the big metrics is we need to drive those unemployment numbers down, right? I mean, you see, again, we are in some areas, 25% compared to 8%. You look at some of the shootings that we're seeing in the city as well. And we've been very intentional not only to measure success based on violence but how we invest in people," said Garien Gatewood, City of Chicago’s Deputy Mayor of Community Safety.

Over a dozen different metrics were reviewed in deciding the blocks chosen: the most violent Chicago Police Department beats, school closures, unemployment rates, vacant lots, and the absence of parks and libraries.

One million dollars will be issued next month to support community groups working in the four neighborhoods.

Workers from the nonprofits will offer employment services, violence intervention, healthcare, and educational opportunities to residents in the four communities.