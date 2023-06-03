Chicago-area animal shelters offer $13 pet adoptions to celebrate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Are you looking for a special furry friend? You may be in luck, thanks to Taylor Swift.

That's right. Two Chicago-area animal shelters are offer reduced adoption fees this weekend while Taylor Swift is in town for The Eras Tour at Soldier Field.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is offering $13 cat adoptions through June 4.

"We know all too well that spring time is kitten season, and we just have a lot of cats and kittens right now who are ready to go to their forever and always homes," Rachel Klousnitzer, said Senior Director of Marketing and communications for The Anti-Cruelty Society.

The Anti-Cruelty Society adoption center is open every day in River North.

The Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Riverwoods is also offering reduced adoption fees for both cats and dog six months or older. Rescue a new pet for just $13.

Their ‘Be Swift’ event runs through June 4 as well.

"It's a huge deal. Typically, our adoption fee for an adult cat is $200 and our adoption fee for dogs is $250. So it is a huge bonus, and we are hoping that folks will come on out and take advantage even if you're not a Taylor Swift fan," said Sandy De Lisle, Head of Community Outreach for Orphans of the Storm.