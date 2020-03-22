Chicago physician's assistant asking for donations of masks, gowns, gloves and goggles

article

A physician's assistant at a Chicago hospital is asking on Facebook for donations of protective equipment to make sure she and her colleagues do not get or spread coronavirus.

Ann Marie Sikora-Jackson s hoping that friends and family will share her request so that she can make sure everyone is safe.

On March 19, she wrote that she was being limited to one set of protective gear per shift.

She said that she had looked at purchasing goggles, but they were sold out online.

You can help Sikora-Jackson and other health care workers in Chicago by responding to her Facebook post.

