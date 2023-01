Chicago is known for its pizza — whether it's thin and crispy or stuffed.

Chicago is also known for throwing a good party!

A Rogers Park pizzeria helped combine those two to set a new Guinness World Record.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The owner of JB Alberto's Pizza went to Tulsa to throw the World's Largest Pizza Party.

The world record-setting party raised $42,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.