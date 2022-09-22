Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side

Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham.

Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots.

Bother of the victims was shot in the left foot. One man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. The other was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.