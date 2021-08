Two men were shot to death Monday in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:35 p.m., they were in the 5000 block of West St. Paul Avenue when someone opened fire, striking them multiple times, Chicago police said.

The men, 27 and 26 years old, were shot in the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Their names haven’t been released.

No arrests have been made.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP