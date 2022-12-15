Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

Two men were shot in a drive-by Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 12:43 p.m., police say the male victims were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired shots.

A 23-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The other victim, also 23 years old, suffered a graze wound to the left leg and was taken to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.