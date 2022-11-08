Chicago police: 2 teen boys shot in alley in Austin

Two teenage boys were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Police say the male victims were in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue, speaking to known offenders near a blue colored vehicle, when the offenders pulled out a hand gun and fired shots.

A 17-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the legs, while a 15-year-old boy was also shot in the leg. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.