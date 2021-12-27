Chicago police: 4 suspects rob, shoot 24-year-old man in West Side residence
CHICAGO - Four male suspects walked into a residence in North Lawndale and robbed and shot a 24-year-old victim early Monday.
The incident took place in the 1800 block of S. Springfield.
Just before 1 a.m., Chicago police said a 24-year-old man was inside of a residence when four Black males walked in and robbed him at gunpoint.
The victim was also shot in the abdomen, police said.
No one is in custody.
Police say the shooting was "drug-related."
Area Four detectives continue to investigate.
