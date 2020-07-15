Chicago police announce changes in command staff
CHICAGO - Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Wednesday announced the retirement of two high-ranking department heads, along with a series of promotions.
First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio and Chief Fred Waller, Office of Operations-Patrol, have announced their upcoming retirements, Brown announced.
Riccio, a 33-year member of CPD, will retire from the second-highest position in the department on Aug. 1, Brown said. Chief Eric Carter, a 28-year veteran, will fill the position.
Waller, a 34-year CPD veteran, will retire on Aug. 15, Brown said. Commander Brian McDermott will be promoted into the role.
“First Deputy Superintendent Riccio and Chief Waller will be missed greatly by the Chicago Police Department,” Brown said in a statement. “I would like to thank them both for their leadership and service to our city. The Department and the City of Chicago will certainly feel the void from their departure.”
Brown also announced several promotions in the department:
- Jose Tirado will serve as Chief of Counter-terrorism and Special Operations
- Yolanda Talley will serve as Deputy Chief of Area One
- Dion Boyd will serve as Deputy Chief Criminal Networks
- Michael Piggott will serve as Deputy Chief of Critical Incident Response Team
- Michelle Rubino will serve as Executive Officer/Deputy Chief of Internal Affairs
- Senora Ben will serve as Commander/ Executive Officer of Area One
- Stephen Chung will serve as Commander/ Executive Officer of Area Three
- Angel Novalez will serve as Commander of Community Policing
- Michael Barz will serve as Commander of the Community Safety Team
- Frederick Melean will serve as Commander of the 8th (Chicago Lawn) District
- Gabriella Shemash will serve as Commander of the 12th (Near West) District
- Patrina Wines will serve as Commander of 15th (Austin) District
- Joseph Brennan will serve as Commander of the 24th (Rogers Park) District
- Thomas Mills will serve as Commander of Narcotics and Vice
- Timothy Moore will serve as Commander of Internal Affairs
- Jarrod Smith will serve as Commander of Area One
- Donna Rowling will serve as Commander of Labor Relations