Chicago police announce changes in command staff

article

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Wednesday announced the retirement of two high-ranking department heads, along with a series of promotions.

First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio and Chief Fred Waller, Office of Operations-Patrol, have announced their upcoming retirements, Brown announced.

Riccio, a 33-year member of CPD, will retire from the second-highest position in the department on Aug. 1, Brown said. Chief Eric Carter, a 28-year veteran, will fill the position.

Waller, a 34-year CPD veteran, will retire on Aug. 15, Brown said. Commander Brian McDermott will be promoted into the role.

“First Deputy Superintendent Riccio and Chief Waller will be missed greatly by the Chicago Police Department,” Brown said in a statement. “I would like to thank them both for their leadership and service to our city. The Department and the City of Chicago will certainly feel the void from their departure.”

Advertisement

Brown also announced several promotions in the department: