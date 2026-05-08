Chicago teen arrested in multi-month crime spree involving armed robberies

The Brief A 16-year-old boy is charged in a string of armed robberies, burglaries and a carjacking across Chicago’s North and Northwest sides. Police said the crimes happened between January and April, including a gunpoint carjacking and multiple robberies within hours of each other. The teen was arrested Thursday and is scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing Friday.



A 16-year-old boy has been charged in a series of crimes across Chicago's North and Northwest Sides, including armed robberies and a carjacking.

The teen was arrested Thursday near Spaulding Avenue and 19th Street, according to Chicago police.

Chicago crime spree

The backstory:

Police said he was part of a crew connected to robberies and burglaries dating back to January. The teen was charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of burglary and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Three of the charges came from incidents minutes apart on Jan. 3. Police said the teen participated in the armed robbery of a 40-year-old man in the 3000 block of North Ashland Avenue before burglarizing two businesses less than 20 minutes later in the 2600 block of North Lincoln Avenue and the 3100 block of North Broadway.

On April 23, police said the teen was involved in three other crimes over a three-hour period. The 16-year-old allegedly carjacked a 45-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harding Avenue.

In the next three hours, the teen was part of a group behind two other armed robberies in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue and the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue, according to police.

What's next:

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Friday.