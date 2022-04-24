Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police arrest 10 juveniles, 3 adults near Millennium Park for disorderly conduct, mob action

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:02PM
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police arrested 10 juveniles and 3 adults downtown Saturday night as people ran through Millennium Park and jumped over barricades.

Chicago police said that an additional 8 juveniles were cited for curfew violations.

Of the juveniles who were arrested, the charges included:

  • 6 disorderly conduct
  • 3 mob action
  • 1 aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
  • 8 curfew violations

A handgun and a replica firearm were also recovered.

