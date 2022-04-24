Chicago police arrest 10 juveniles, 3 adults near Millennium Park for disorderly conduct, mob action
CHICAGO - Chicago police arrested 10 juveniles and 3 adults downtown Saturday night as people ran through Millennium Park and jumped over barricades.
Chicago police said that an additional 8 juveniles were cited for curfew violations.
Of the juveniles who were arrested, the charges included:
- 6 disorderly conduct
- 3 mob action
- 1 aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- 8 curfew violations
A handgun and a replica firearm were also recovered.
