Chicago police arrest 10 juveniles, 3 adults near Millennium Park for disorderly conduct, mob action

Chicago police arrested 10 juveniles and 3 adults downtown Saturday night as people ran through Millennium Park and jumped over barricades.

Chicago police said that an additional 8 juveniles were cited for curfew violations.

Of the juveniles who were arrested, the charges included:

6 disorderly conduct

3 mob action

1 aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

8 curfew violations

A handgun and a replica firearm were also recovered.

