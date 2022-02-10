Chicago police ask public for input in revising foot pursuit policy

The Chicago Police Department is revising its foot pursuit policy.

A 15-day public comment period is now open.

The revised policy builds on the temporary rules that were implemented last year along with defining what initiates and ends a foot pursuit.

The policy also expands the roles of supervisors to ensure the pursuit is appropriate.

Residents can review the document and give feedback now through Feb. 25 on the Chicago Police website.