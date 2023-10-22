Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police call on community for information after child found fatally shot in Englewood

A child was killed after being shot in Englewood Sunday night.

CHICAGO - A child was fatally shot in Englewood Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded in the area of the 6700 block of South Lowe around 6:30 p.m. when they found the child with a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

