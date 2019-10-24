Chicago police car hits man near Red Line station at 47th

article

A Chicago police car struck a pedestrian Thursday morning in an intersection near a Red Line station on the South Side.

An on-duty officer was driving an unmarked squad car eastbound in the 200 block of West 47th Street at 7 a.m. when the pedestrian exited a bus and began crossing the street against a red light, Chicago police said.

The officer swerved left to avoid the 26-year-old man but hit him in the crosswalk, police said. The officer, who had the green light, was driving without the emergency lights on, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was serious, but had stabilized.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.