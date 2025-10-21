Woman shot, killed while getting off private bus in Chicago; suspect arrested after chase

article

The Brief A Calumet City man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman getting off a private bus on Chicago’s South Side. Police say 35-year-old Demar King shot 40-year-old Odeal Curley on Saturday before fleeing and later being arrested after a police chase. King faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and is due in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.



A suburban Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman getting off a private bus last weekend on the city's South Side.

What we know:

Demar King, 35, was riding the bus when he allegedly shot a 40-year-old woman as she was getting off on Saturday afternoon in the 5400 block of South Shields Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The woman was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified her as Odeal G. Curley.

Detectives identified King as the gunman in the shooting. Officers located him several hours later driving in traffic and requested help from Illinois State Police.

King allegedly tried to flee from the officers before being taken into custody in the 2000 block of South Union Avenue.

He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated fleeing causing damage of over $300 and aggravated fleeing police 21 mph over the speed limit. King also faces several misdemeanors, including speeding 35+ mph over the limit and resisting/obstructing peace officers, along with several traffic citations.

What's next:

King, of Calumet City, has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.