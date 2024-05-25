Chicago police continue search for child reported missing in 2021

article

Chicago police reissued an alert for a child who was reported missing from Brighton Park over two years ago.

Blessing Wasso was last seen with her mother Ericka Ephraim, a.k. Ericka Wasso, during a court-ordered supervised visit on Nov. 15, 2021.

Blessing was 1 year old at the time of her disappearance. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ericka may have traveled to the State of California or Texas taking Blessing, according to Chicago police.

Police classified Blessing as an "endangered missing juvenile."

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals, they are asked to contact the Area One Detective's SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.