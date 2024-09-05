2 arrested after running from crash with CPD SUV in Fernwood

The Brief Two people were arrested after crashing into a police SUV responding to a shots-fired call in Fernwood, injuring two officers. The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital in good condition; citations for the suspects are pending.



Two people were arrested and two Chicago police officers were injured after a crash Wednesday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood.

Officers were responding to a report of shots fired in a marked police SUV with its lights and sirens activated around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a black SUV in the 500 block of West 107th Street, according to CPD.

The two occupants of the SUV, a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, ran away from the crash but were arrested a short distance later, police said.

The two officers in the squad car suffered minor injuries. They were treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.

The pair who were taken into custody reported no injuries.

Police said citations are pending. CPD's Major Accident detectives are investigating.