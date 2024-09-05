2 arrested after running from crash with CPD SUV in Fernwood
CHICAGO - Two people were arrested and two Chicago police officers were injured after a crash Wednesday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood.
Officers were responding to a report of shots fired in a marked police SUV with its lights and sirens activated around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a black SUV in the 500 block of West 107th Street, according to CPD.
The two occupants of the SUV, a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, ran away from the crash but were arrested a short distance later, police said.
The two officers in the squad car suffered minor injuries. They were treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.
The pair who were taken into custody reported no injuries.
Police said citations are pending. CPD's Major Accident detectives are investigating.