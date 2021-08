The Chicago Police Department will spend $150 million on overtime this year.

This comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised to make the issue a top priority.

The mayor eliminated 614 vacancies in her budget, but still, nearly 1,000 spots have yet to be filled.

The city said it has no choice but to keep the overtime meter running as murders and shootings surge, and police continue to retire.