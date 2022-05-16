Chicago Police Department veteran announces run for mayor

A fourth candidate has officially announced his bid for Chicago mayor.

Frederick Collins is a 29-year-old veteran of the Chicago Police Department. He says he will make the city's crime problem a key campaign issue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Collins previously ran for mayor in 2015, but later withdrew his bid due to a challenge to his nominating petitions.

Advertisement

Also running for Lori Lightfoot's job in 2023 is businessman Willie Wilson, Alderman Ray Lopez and State Rep. Kam Buckner who announced his campaign last week.