Chicago police display photo of guns recovered on Sunday

Chicago police revealed in a photo post on Twitter that they recovered at least 17 guns on Sunday alone.

The police department's 5th District captioned the photo: "Thanks to all the 005th District Officers who recovered several weapons today."

Four people were killed and at least 12 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.

Two men were fatally shot and woman was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side. One man, 29, and the woman, 29, were traveling south in a vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when a person inside a beige SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the head, armpit and thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. Another driver, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where he died. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Less than two hours later, two people were found shot in Gresham on the South Side. One person was shot twice in the chest and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. Clarence Williams, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Officers found a handgun lying next to him.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In non-fatal shootings, two people were wounded inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon. A man entered the business in the 600 block of East 79th Street about 12:20 p.m. and fired shots at a man and woman. The man, 18, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. The woman, 24, was struck in the back. She took herself to South Shore Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

A man was shot during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in Clearing on the Southwest Side. The man, 34, was inside a vehicle about 7:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Cicero Avenue when multiple suspects pulled out firearms and demanded the vehicle, police said. The man and one of the suspects began fighting when someone opened fire, striking the man multiple times in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, officials said.

At least eight other people were shot in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.