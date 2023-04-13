Chicago police warn of man using Facebook Marketplace to commit armed robberies

Chicago police are warning the public about an armed robbery scheme in which a person uses Facebook Marketplace to lure victims.

The robberies have all occurred in the month of April on the city's South Side. In each incident, police say the male suspect would post an item for sale on Facebook Marketplace and wait for a buyer to show interest.

The suspect would then meet the buyer at certain locations, pull out a black handgun and demand the victim's property.

The suspect would flee on foot, police said.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

6700 Block of South Bishop Street on April 08, 2023 at 8:00 PM

6800 Block of South Bishop Street on April 09, 2023 at 11:56 AM

6700 Block of South Bishop Street on April 08, 2023 at 1015 PM

1100 Block of West 71st Street on April 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM

6800 Block of South Ada St. on April 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM

The suspect was described as a Black man between the ages of 15 and 19, standing 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-9, weighing 120 to 160 pounds, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.

Police provided the following tips: