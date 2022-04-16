Chicago police find two women dead in Chicago River on Saturday

Chicago police found two women dead in the Chicago River on Saturday, at two different locations about four miles apart.

At about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, police recovered the body of a woman from the Chicago River in the 2800 block of South Eleanor in Bridgeport.

About an hour later, Chicago Police recovered the body of a woman from the Chicago River in the 100 block of North Riverside in the West Loop.

The deaths of both women are under investigation. Their identities have not been released.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS