Chicago police fired upon during Rogers Park investigation

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Rogers Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Shots were fired at Chicago police Thursday on the far North Side of the city.

During an investigation near Glenwood and Farwell avenues in the Rogers Park neighborhood, police say an offender opened fire on officers.

The offender was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to CPD.

Gun used to shoot at Chicago police during Rogers Park investigation | CPD

No officers were injured in the shooting, and there is no word yet on what Chicago police were investigating at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and Chicago police advise residents to stay away from the area.

Chicago police investigating after offender shoots at cops in Rogers Park | CPD

No further details were immediately available.