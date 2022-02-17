Chicago police fired upon during Rogers Park investigation

Shots were fired at Chicago police Thursday on the far North Side of the city.

During an investigation near Glenwood and Farwell avenues in the Rogers Park neighborhood, police say an offender opened fire on officers.

The offender was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to CPD.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and there is no word yet on what Chicago police were investigating at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and Chicago police advise residents to stay away from the area.

No further details were immediately available.